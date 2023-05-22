Fans are confused by Leonardo DiCaprio’s accent in ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

Leonardo DiCaprio’s accent has caused some confusion following the first trailer for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Based on the book by David Grann, Martin Scorsese’s western crime drama follows the FBI investigation into a series of Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation during the 1920s, after oil is discovered on their land.

After the first trailer debuted on Thursday (May 18), some viewers raised eyebrows at the authenticity of DiCaprio’s southern accent.

One viewer wrote: “Did Leo just invent a new accent, has anybody ever sounded like that?”

“Love him but why does scorsese feel the need to inflict leo dicaprio doing a terrible accent on us every decade or so,” another added.

You can check out more reactions below.

Did Leo just invent a new accent, has anybody ever sounded like that? https://t.co/DaAngciJZQ — paul (@YNMIDK) May 18, 2023

Someday, Leonardo DiCaprio will find an accent he can deliver. It may not be now, and it may not be soon, but when he does, I’ll be there waiting for him. — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) May 18, 2023

will watch and im sure it’s great but my tolerance for leo dicaprio accent work is wearing https://t.co/ZpyD1OlSvw — unidentified flying objet d’art (@konstantinlvn) May 18, 2023

Killers of the flower moon looks real interesting, but my god Dicaprio's accent is in Benoit Blanc teritory — Jard (@JaredOfLondon) May 18, 2023

It rocks that DiCaprio can’t do a southern accent without sounding like a goofball but keeps getting cast as a guy who is supposed to sound like Sam Elliott — bergs (@aseriousmang) May 18, 2023

I can’t fucking wait to go around everywhere doing an impression of Leo’s fake Southern accent for the next 3 months after seeing this https://t.co/bSkgrruCbH — my life is a living hell. every minute is torture (@on_da_spectrum) May 18, 2023

love him but why does scorsese feel the need to inflict leo dicaprio doing a terrible accent on us every decade or so https://t.co/NssOheWA6t — big baby (wailing) (@psionic_warrior) May 18, 2023

Killers Of The Flower Moon premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 20), where it received a nine-minute standing ovation.

Alongside DiCaprio, the film stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow and Tantoo Cardinal.

During the film’s press conference at Cannes, De Niro compared his character William Hale to former US president Donald Trump.

“I don’t understand a lot about my character,” De Niro said (via Variety). “Part of him is sincere. The other part, where he’s betraying [the Osage people], there’s a feeling of entitlement. We became a lot more aware [of that dichotomy] after George Floyd with systemic racism.”

He added: “It’s the banality of evil, the thing we have to watch out for. We see it today, of course. We all know who I’m going to talk about, but I won’t say the name.”

Killers Of The Flower Moon is set to be released in cinemas in October, before arriving on Apple TV+ at a later date.