Fans are remembering Carl Weathers and Sylvester Stallone rehearsing ‘Rocky’ fight scenes

Carl Weathers fans have been sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the actor practicing Rocky fight scenes with Sylvester Stallone.

Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the legendary series of films, and also appeared in Predator, Happy Gilmore and The Mandalorian, died at the age of 76 on Thursday (February 1).

In the original Rocky (1976), Creed was the heavyweight champion of the world and he gave the underdog Rocky Balboa (Stallone) a shot at the title. Over the course of four films, Creed and Balboa eventually became friends and mentors.

A fascinating three-minute video has been circulating showing Weathers and Stallone honing the first film’s climactic fight scene, with Weathers also discussing how he studied footage of elite heavyweight boxers in preparation for the role. Check out the video below.

Brilliance. Carl Weathers & Sylvester Stallone rehearsing their fight scenepic.twitter.com/pHuiYyzt52 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 3, 2024

Stallone posted a video on Instagram following the news of Weathers’ passing, saying it was “an incredibly sad day for me”, describing himself as “torn up” following his co-star’s passing.

He added: “Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success… I give him incredible credit. When he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness but I didn’t realise how great.

“I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him. He was absolutely brilliant. Rest in power and keep punching.”

Dolph Lundgren played Ivan Drago, the character that ultimately killed Apollo Creed in Rocky IV, and he has issued his own tribute to Weathers: “I was saddened to hear the news this morning. Along with the world, I will miss Carl. He was a great actor, a terrific athlete and a good friend. I cherish many special memories of Carl, both professionally and personally. Like Apollo Creed, he had that special charm that always brought a smile to your face.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who starred alongside Weathers in the 1987 action film Predator, also hailed the late actor.

He wrote: “Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it.”

See a fuller list of the tributes that have been paid to Weathers by his friends and colleagues here.