Fans react as James Corden and Camila Cabello block LA traffic with flash mob

Over the weekend, James Corden and Camilla Cabello blocked traffic in Los Angeles, holding a flash mob in the street – watch footage below.

The stunt came as part of promotional activities for the forthcoming Cinderella remake, which comes to Amazon Prime Video this week (September 3).

As footage captured on social media shows, the flash mob saw Corden dancing in a giant rat costume in traffic, while Cabello lip-synced to Jennifer Lopez’s 1999 single ‘Let’s Get Loud’.

According to reports, the stunt, which also featured Billy Porter and Idina Menzel, was shot for a forthcoming segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden, similar to previous acts from Corden for the release of films including Frozen, Aladdin and The Greatest Showman.

See footage of the incident below:

LMFAO CAMILLA IS SO PRETTY pic.twitter.com/lYrSvI26sk — Anthony (@_BlueAnt) August 28, 2021

After footage had been shared of the flash mob, fans on social media have been mocking Corden and the stunt. “Imagine being late to work because James Corden had to do hip thrusts at you in a rat costume,” one wrote.

Another said: “Seeing James Corden in a rat costume one more time will be the start of my villain origin story.”

imagine being late to work because james corden had to do hip thrusts at you in a rat costume https://t.co/vNuEFq85na — pesky’s pole dancer (@doinkpatrol) August 28, 2021

Seeing James Corden in a rat costume one more time will be the start of my villain origin story. — dave (@_Dwalk) August 28, 2021

“Specifically came to LA to get away from James Corden and now he’s dancing in a rat costume in front of my car I just want my breakfast burrito,” another joked, while another Twitter user shared their anger, saying the stunt was “one of the dumbest ways to promote a movie I have ever seen in a hot minute.”

See a range of reactions to the flash mob below:

Specifically came to LA to get away from James Corden and now he's dancing in a rat costume in front of my car I just want my breakfast burrito. — Michael Barclay (@MotleyGrue) August 28, 2021

It's official: the Cinderella movie is gonna be a total shitshow. I want to know who came up with an idea to block LA traffic for a fucking flash mob, and slap them across the head. This is one of the dumbest ways to promote a movie I have ever seen in a hot minute. jfc https://t.co/JeEt16SubD — 🥁Drumstick Pony🥁 (@DrumstickPony) August 29, 2021

It’s so rare for everyone on the internet to hate one thing and for that thing to be the worst thing ever made https://t.co/s94Lx2fryO — Big Joel (@biggestjoel) August 29, 2021

"Boss I'm sorry but I'm going to be late. Some costumed idiots are in the middle of the road singing and dancing, and the big rat is trying to hump my car!" https://t.co/MkkXbSbbch — Aaron L (@Gold_Bugg) August 29, 2021

Corden is set to produce the Cabello-starring Cinderella, and they will be joined by a supporting cast including Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Nick Galitzine, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan and more.

A synopsis for the film reads: “The film is a musically-driven new take on the traditional story. Cinderella is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. With the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter) she musters the courage to make her dreams come true.”

