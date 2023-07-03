NewsFilm News

Fans react to Greta Gerwig making Narnia films for Netflix: “Dreams do come true”

Her next post-‘Barbie’ project will be directing at least two films from the C.S. Lewis franchise

By Will Richards
Great Gerwig helms the 2023 'Barbie' film as director
Great Gerwig thought that directing 'Barbie' might end her career. CREDIT: Getty

Fans have been reacting to the surprising news that Barbie director Greta Gerwig is to make a series of Narnia films for Netflix.

It was revealed this week that Gerwig would write and direct two films in the Chronicles Of Narnia universe for the streaming service in coming years.

A new interview with the director in The New Yorker revealed that the project will signal the start of a larger move from Netflix to create a host of movies and TV shows in the franchise.

After the news was revealed, many fans have shared their worries about a reboot, with one tweeting: “I love Greta Gerwig, and I love the old Chronicles of Narnia movies, and I need them to stay separate!!”

Others, however, saw more sense in the link-up. One tweeter wrote: “the themes of girlhood, the fear of losing your childlike sense of awe & wonder, sisterly love & siblings’ bond, finding love & acceptance only for it to be ripped away from you in the chronicles of narnia … no wonder greta gerwig wanted to direct.”

See more reactions to the news below.

Netflix secured the rights for the C.S. Lewis franchise in 2018, and this is the first concrete news on any shows or movies being created as part of the deal.

“C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narniastories have resonated with generations of readers around the world,” said Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos at the time of the purchase.

“Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

Meanwhile, Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie film will land in cinemas later this month (July 21).

According to recent forecasts, Barbie is set to have an opening twice as big as Oppenheimer, the Christopher Nolan film that lands in cinemas on the same day.

