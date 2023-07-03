Fans react to Greta Gerwig making Narnia films for Netflix: “Dreams do come true”

Fans have been reacting to the surprising news that Barbie director Greta Gerwig is to make a series of Narnia films for Netflix.

It was revealed this week that Gerwig would write and direct two films in the Chronicles Of Narnia universe for the streaming service in coming years.

A new interview with the director in The New Yorker revealed that the project will signal the start of a larger move from Netflix to create a host of movies and TV shows in the franchise.

Advertisement

After the news was revealed, many fans have shared their worries about a reboot, with one tweeting: “I love Greta Gerwig, and I love the old Chronicles of Narnia movies, and I need them to stay separate!!”

Because I love Greta Gerwig, and I love the old Chronicles of Narnia movies, and I need them to stay separate!! — kira 🪩 (@SapphosWhore222) July 3, 2023

Others, however, saw more sense in the link-up. One tweeter wrote: “the themes of girlhood, the fear of losing your childlike sense of awe & wonder, sisterly love & siblings’ bond, finding love & acceptance only for it to be ripped away from you in the chronicles of narnia … no wonder greta gerwig wanted to direct.”

the themes of girlhood, the fear of losing your childlike sense of awe & wonder, sisterly love & siblings’ bond, finding love & acceptance only for it to be ripped away from you in the chronicles of narnia … no wonder greta gerwig wanted to direct pic.twitter.com/Hmwck5BdD6 — liana 🏹 (@witchofcharn) July 3, 2023

See more reactions to the news below.

greta gerwig directing chronicles of narnia dreams do come true — sage‎ ‏꩜ (@cIementineism) July 3, 2023

GRETA GERWIG DIRECTING NOT ONE, BUT *TWO* NARNIA FILMS ??!! I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/E51lpWeLCW — liana 🏹 (@witchofcharn) July 3, 2023

Advertisement

Idk Gerwig Narnia will probably be pretty good, there are the roots of that style in Little Women, she was just an artist I was really excited for a long career making interesting, intimate work, and I now that seems like a distant horizon — Max (@EPM106) July 3, 2023

GRETA GERWIG WRITING AND DIRECTING THE NARNIA MOVIES?/!/$//$ pic.twitter.com/LQQVV7mudU — mal! (@photonsmight) July 3, 2023

barbie and now the chronicles of narnia..we love you greta gerwig pic.twitter.com/lKMrFNMx9u — prison saint germain (@monroegasms) July 3, 2023

Greta Gerwig is a more interesting choice to adapt The Chronicles of Narnia than I'd expected them going for, & with her at the helm we're not likely to go full tilt into courting the evangelical crowd, which is nice. That said … other beloved fantasy works exist? — Taylor Driggers-McDowall (@TaylorWDriggers) July 3, 2023

And, going from some of the comments she’s made about the religious elements that went into her thought process when she was writing Barbie, it seems to be something she’s legitimately interested in exploring further. — Noah (@Heyy_Mcfly) July 3, 2023

Gerwig is a great choice for Narnia and it also sucks that it looks like she'll likely be spending a good decade exclusively making blockbuster/IP stuff. Two things can be true at the same time. — jacob (@LongMacVampyr) July 3, 2023

Netflix secured the rights for the C.S. Lewis franchise in 2018, and this is the first concrete news on any shows or movies being created as part of the deal.

“C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narniastories have resonated with generations of readers around the world,” said Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos at the time of the purchase.

“Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

Meanwhile, Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie film will land in cinemas later this month (July 21).

According to recent forecasts, Barbie is set to have an opening twice as big as Oppenheimer, the Christopher Nolan film that lands in cinemas on the same day.