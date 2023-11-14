Fans think Kate Beckinsale dressed up as ‘Titanic’ necklace for Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday

Some fans think Kate Beckinsale referenced Titanic in her outfit for Leonardo DiCaprio’s 49th birthday party.

The actor was seen dressed for the Beverly Hills party on Saturday (November 11) with a supersized blue gem necklace hung around her waist, which some fans have assumed is meant to resemble the Heart of the Ocean diamond featured in the 1997 film.

In a comment on Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram post showing Beckinsale’s outfit, one user wrote: “But I thought the old lady dropped it into the ocean in the end?”

Another user wrote: “The heart of the ocean is what I see. It’s cute and unique.”

Beckinsale’s outfit, however, might be a reference to a necklace featured in 2004’s The Aviator, a film she starred in opposite DiCaprio. In the film, Howard Hughes (DiCaprio) gifts Ava Gardner (Beckinsale) a square-cut sapphire necklace.

As the necklace in Titanic is famously heart-shaped, unlike Beckinsale’s outfit, it’s possible she was gunning for a nod to The Aviator. You can check out the scene below.

According to People, other guests at DiCaprio’s party included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire and Axl Rose. Lil Wayne also apparently performed at the event, with one source adding: “At one point everyone was singing classic hip hop.”

DiCaprio recently starred in Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon opposite Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. In a glowing five-star review, NME described it as a “film that will linger in the minds of its audience for a long time”.

The actor is set to reunite with Scorsese again on his next project, titled The Wager. The film is based on the novel The Wager: A Tale Of Shipwreck by David Grann, which concerns the real-life fate of a British navy ship crew wrecked off the coast of Chile in the mid-1700s.