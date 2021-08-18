‘Fast & Furious 10’ reportedly secures 2023 release date

A release date for the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious film franchise has been confirmed.

Universal Pictures has set April 7, 2023 for the premiere of Fast & Furious 10, according to Entertainment Weekly. The follow-up to June’s Fast & Furious 9, the film is set to be the penultimate instalment in the franchise.

Fast & Furious 10 will be directed by franchise regular Justin Lin, who helmed Fast 9. It is expected to bring back its main cast, led by Vin Diesel, who has also served as the series’ producer since 2009’s Fast & Furious.

While it’s unclear if Fast & Furious 9 star John Cena will return, it was reported last month that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will no longer appear in any Fast & Furious films.

Diesel previously confirmed with Entertainment Weekly that filming will commence in January 2022, with production running back-to-back with its final instalment, Fast & Furious 11. He has also said that rapper Cardi B, who appeared in Fast 9, will return for the next film.

Lin also previously discussed in an interview the logistics of ending the franchise with the two films. “I think part of it for me is to know that we’re not treating this as one film. I mean there’s a lot we’re exploring,” he told Collider.

“I think we’re exploring this idea of sibling rivalry and conflict, family by blood for the first time on [Fast & Furious 9]. And to be able to do that but also at the same time bring a lot of these characters back, there’s a lot going on. I feel good talking to you now because I know that we’re talking about it in multi-films as opposed to just one film… It’s definitely very meaty, I’ll tell you that.”

In related news, a Fast & Furious spin-off starring Charlize Theron, who played the main antagonist in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, is reportedly in the works.