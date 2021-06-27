‘Fast & Furious 9’ on track to break pandemic-era US box office record

Fast & Furious 9 is set to break the pandemic-era box office record in the United States after a huge opening this weekend.

The latest film in the record-breaking franchise hit cinemas worldwide this week, coming out in the UK on Thursday (June 24) and in the States the following day.

According to Variety, the Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez-starring movie made $30million (£21.6m) across over 4,000 cinemas on its opening day, and is currently heading for an intake of $68m (£49m) on opening weekend.

The pandemic-era record at the US box office is currently held by A Quiet Place Part II, which opened with a first weekend haul of $48million (£34m), going on to become the first film to surpass $100million (£72m) in US ticket sales since COVID-19 hit early last year.

In a new interview with NME, Fast & Furious 9 star John Cena said he didn’t realise that a meeting he had with Vin Diesel was his audition for the new film.

He added: “For one reason or another, Vin wanted to get together and talk, and after a lengthy conversation, I got an invite to the Fast family. Of course it would be something I’d want to do, but the question is how would I even go about it?”

Expanding on the reasons for his meeting with Vin Diesel, Cena told NME: “He never once said. I loved our time together… I was hanging out with Vin Diesel! It was really cool!”

Reviewing the new film, NME wrote: “It all accelerates towards a genuinely thrilling finale that pivots between full-throttle action and intense sentimentality, making Fast & Furious 9 feel a bit like a bear hug from your gruff older brother after you’ve nearly chucked up on a roller coaster.

“Like so many things in the F&F franchise, it shouldn’t work but somehow does. Here’s to the next billion dollars at the box office.”

