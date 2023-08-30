‘Ferrari’ trailer reactions: “We’re in for an AV feast”

The first trailer for Michael Mann’s Ferrari has arrived, and fans have shared positive reactions on social media.

Ferrari will follow Enzo Ferrari in the summer of 1957 during which he and his wife Laura tried to manage their struggling business, alongside the death of their son and Enzo’s affair with another woman, with whom he had another son.

Based on the book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates, the script has been written by The Italian Job‘s late Troy Kennedy Martin, and then reworked by Mann.

Advertisement

The trailer, released today (August 30), gives fans a first look at Adam Driver as Ferrari. He will star alongside Penelope Cruz as Laura, and Shailene Woodley as his mistress Lina Lardi.

Praising the trailer, one fan wrote: “As I mentioned earlier, I adore Michael Mann’s visual aesthetic. His cinematography is sublime, but I don’t think enough is said about his sound engineering.

“The shootout in Heat sounds like no other movie example (imho), & seeing the new Ferrari trailer, we’re in for an AV feast.”

Another added: “Ferrari trailer treating the adam driver accent reveal like you would treat the godzilla roar. love that.”

See a range of reactions below.

As I mentioned earlier, I adore Michael Mann’s visual aesthetic. His cinematography is sublime, but I don’t think enough is said about his sound engineering.

The shootout in Heat sounds like no other movie example (imho), & seeing the new Ferrari trailer, we’re in for an AV feast pic.twitter.com/EWVO4brHXz — Bec Lambert: Astrolithic Megapunk ♎️♋️♉️ (@LadyLiminal1) August 30, 2023

Ferrari trailer just bought me a house, payed for my higher education and handed me a stack We’re so back — JT (@Jtaylor0_3) August 30, 2023

Advertisement

ferrari trailer treating the adam driver accent reveal like you would treat the godzilla roar. love that. — ian maxton (@attheimax) August 30, 2023

been waiting months for the ferrari (2023) trailer to release and patrick dempsey gets the smallest cameo pic.twitter.com/3bQz8ljKVR — sydney 🤎 (@shephsmulti) August 30, 2023

Wait The Killer trailer and now Ferrari trailer back to back??? pic.twitter.com/W63n1EPmrS — Noah Thompson (@RugPointy) August 30, 2023

The Ferrari trailer should get an award — jordí (@theonlyjordan__) August 30, 2023

A synopsis reads: “It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier.

“Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.”

Hugh Jackman was initially in contention to star as Ferrari, but eventually replaced by Driver.

Ferrari will debut at this week’s Venice Film Festival, and then hit cinemas on December 25.