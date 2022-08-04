‘Ferris Bueller’ star Edie McClurg alleged victim of elder abuse, claims conservator

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor Edie McClurg is an alleged victim of elder abuse, her conservator has claimed.

McClurg’s conservator, Angelique Cabral, filed for a protective order against a man named Michael Ramos on Monday (August 1), claiming Ramos, who has been living at McClurg’s LA home as she battles dementia, had “finagled” his way into the actor’s life.

According to documents obtained by People, it’s claimed Ramos attempted to move McClurg out of California to marry her “when he knew she lacked capacity”. The complaint alleges that the pair have “never been romantically involved”.

“Mr. Ramos claims to be the conservatee’s ‘longtime friend’ and was able to ingratiate himself into the conservatee’s life while she was battling dementia,” Cabral alleged in documents.

In the documents, Ramos is also accused of sexually assaulting a caregiver “on more than one occasion”. The incident was filed as a police report with LAPD.

On Wednesday (August 3), a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Ramos until a later hearing, scheduled for August 25.

In 2019, family and friends of McClurg requested a conservatorship to take control of the actor’s affairs, citing that she is “especially vulnerable to undue influence given her poor judgment and evident dementia”. As reported by TMZ, their immediate concern was a “longtime male friend” who had lived with McClurg for the past several years.

While the judge in the conservatorship case allowed Ramos to live in the actor’s home, McClurg’s conservator is now seeking for that to be removed.

In response, Ramos’ lawyer has denied all the allegations against him. “These are false allegations brought about by Ms. McClurg’s conservator and her counsel who have it their mission to overturn orders issued by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge allowing Ms. McClurg’s long-term companion/fiancé to continue to reside with her at her home,” Estelle & Kennedy said in a statement (via NBC News).

“Despite the seriousness of the allegations, we are not aware of any criminal charges pending against the individual, nor do we expect there to be any.”

McClurg is best known for playing school secretary Grace in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. She also starred in Carrie, Natural Born Killers and voiced characters in animated films like Wreck-It Ralph and A Bug’s Life.