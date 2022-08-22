‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ spin-off in the works from ‘Cobra Kai’ creators

A spin-off of classic John Hughes movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is reportedly in the works at Paramount Pictures.

According to a new report from Deadline, the spin-off will be helmed by Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, with Bill Posley set to write the script.

Titled Sam and Victor’s Day Off, the new movie will “follow the same-day adventure of the titular valets who took the Ferrari on a joy ride in the Matthew Broderick-starrer.”

Others included in the new project are Paul Young (producer), Devon Young (executive producer) and Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman and Scott Yacyshyn (associate producers).

During the first COVID lockdown in 2020, the cast of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off reunited as part of Josh Gad’s web series ‘Reunited Apart’.

The Frozen actor spent his lockdown bringing the casts of famous movies back together for a series of lockdown webcam specials, including The Goonies, The Lord of the Rings and Ghostbusters.

For the final one in the series, Gad united Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara and Jennifer Grey from the John Hughes cult classic.

Also joining in on the reunion were Lyman Ward and Cindy Pickett, who portrayed Bueller’s parents, as well as economics teacher star Ben Stein, as the cast talked about their memories from the film. Fan Jake Gyllenhaal also tuned-in to ask trivia, while director Kenny Ortega, who choreographed the film’s famous parade scene, also appeared.

The episode ended with a tribute to John Hughes, who died in 2009, with a number of other stars from across his films – including Molly Ringwald, Steve Martin, Catherine O’Hara, Michael Keaton, Judd Nelson and Anthony Michael Hall – recreating lines.

The episode raised money for CORE, which “provides financial relief when a food and beverage employee with children faces a health crisis, death or natural disaster”.