Film studio to be built in space by 2024

Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E) has announced plans to build a TV and film studio in space.

The company, who are co-producing Tom Cruise’s upcoming space movie from director Doug Liman, are aiming to launch the studio and entertainment arena by December 2024.

The module, named SEE-1, will host films, television, music and sports events, along with artists, producers and creatives who want to produce content in the low-orbit micro-gravity environment.

SEE-1 will be fitted to the Axiom Station, a commercial space station being built by Axiom Space that would attach to the current International Space Station before orbiting on its own. Axiom Station is scheduled to separate from the ISS in 2028.

Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky, co-founders of S.E.E, said: “SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space.

“It will provide a unique, and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity.

“With worldwide leader Axiom Space building this cutting-edge, revolutionary facility, SEE-1 will provide not only the first, but also the supreme quality space structure enabling the expansion of the two trillion-dollar global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit.”

Richard Johnston, COO of S.E.E, said: “From Jules Verne to Star Trek, science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream about what the future might bring. Creating a next generation entertainment venue in space opens countless doors to create incredible new content and make these dreams a reality.”

Cruise has two films scheduled to be released in cinemas this year, Top Gun: Maverick on May 27 and Mission: Impossible 7 on September 30, 2022.