First print VHS tape of ‘The Terminator’ has sold for $32,500

A first print VHS copy of the original The Terminator movie has been auctioned off for $32,500 (£23,913).

The James Cameron classic sci-fi movie which sees Arnold Schwarzenegger star as a cyborg sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), was sold off at the online auction ComicConnect.

The virtually mint condition copy of the 1984 movie boasted quality gradings between nine and 10 out of 10 for every inspection category aside from the physical tape’s corners and edges, which still produced an admirable seven out of 10.

It sold within three days of being put up for auction.

The film, which kickstarted Cameron’s career, was made with a modest $6.4million (£4.7million) budget but went on to gross $78.3million (£57.6million) at the box office.

It went on to spawn several sequels including Terminator 2, Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines, Terminator Salvation, Terminator Genisys, and the most recent movie Terminator: Dark Fate.

Meanwhile, Cameron previously said that he came up with the idea for Terminator 2 character John Connor while he was on ecstasy.

Connor, who is 10 years old in the sequel, is the son of Sarah Connor and Kyle Reese. He was mentioned in the first Terminator movie but only made his first appearance on screen in the second film.

“I remember sitting there once, high on E, writing notes for ‘Terminator,’ and I was struck by Sting’s song, that ‘I hope the Russians love their children too’,” he said, referring to the musician’s 1985 song ‘Russians’.

“And I thought, ‘You know what? The idea of a nuclear war is just so antithetical to life itself.’ That’s where the kid came from.”

Schwarzenegger meanwhile, recently made an appearance as Zeus for an advert during the Super Bowl alongside, Salma Hayek.

He is set to star in Triplets, a sequel to 1988 comedy film Twins. Tracy Morgan will play the third brother alongside Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.