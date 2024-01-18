Fitness star Richard Simmons lashes out at planned biopic

Television fitness instructor, Richard Simmons, has announced that he didn’t give permission for an upcoming biopic about his life.

On Wednesday January 17, actor and comedian Pauly Shore announced that he would play the role of Simmons in an untitled film, reportedly developed by documentary production company, The Wolper Organisation.

Shore also posted on X/Twitter a promotional poster for a short film named The Court Jester, in which he also portrays Simmons. The film is set to be shown at Sundance Film Festival this week.

Shore wrote: “If you haven’t heard yet, my Richard Simmons short is playing at #Sundance. “The Court Jester” premiers at The Cabin #ParkCity this Friday, Jan 19 at 8pm PT and then the world will be able to watch it too. World premier Saturday, Jan 20 at 6am PT on @Lewis_Brothers Youtube.”

Simmons, now 75, made a statement on Facebook regarding the unnamed movie’s reported development. The statement read: “Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore.”

He explained: “I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist.”

Simmons, who became well-known for being an enthusiastic fitness instructor, provided exercise routines and diet regimes for viewers across the globe. His TV show, The Richard Simmons Show, received several Emmy Awards in its four year run.

Now, he lives a reclusive and private life. He concluded his statement with: “I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support. Richard.”

