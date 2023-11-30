‘Five Nights At Freddy’s 2’ is reportedly on the way

A sequel to the horror movie Five Nights At Freddy’s has been rumoured to be in development, with Emma Tammi returning to direct.

According to The Hollywood Handle, Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 will begin production in 2024. The first movie, which was an adaptation of the popular video game franchise of the same name, starred Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) as Mike, a pizzeria security guard who encounters animatronic spirits that haunt the restaurant.

The horror it has grossed almost $300 million against a $20 million budget, and is production house, Blumhouse’s highest grossing film ever, overtaking M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller, Split.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month, Tammi said that there were questions to address after the end of the first film. She said, “We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up.”

Speaking to SFX in September, Tammi also spoke on the future of the franchise, saying: “I think we would all feel so fortunate to be able to continue making movies in this universe and with these characters.”

“It’ll all depend on how things go with this first one, but should we be lucky enough to make more I would absolutely want to be involved and would feel lucky to be included in those sequels, should they happen.”

However, critical respones to the first movie was generally negative, with review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes giving it two stars and 30 per cent overall.

In a two-star review, NME wrote about Five Nights At Freddys: “It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense and it’s about as fun as a congealed Hawaiian stuffed-crust”.

