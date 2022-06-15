Five ‘Spider-Man’ movies are arriving on Disney+ this week

Five Spider-Man films, covering all three franchises, are coming to Disney+ UK this week, the streaming service has announced.

Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Homecoming – variously starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland – will be available to stream from June 17, 2022.

Further titles from Sony’s catalogue will join the streaming platform later this year.

On Monday (June 13) it was announced that the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest Peter Parker adventure, is set to be re-released in cinemas as a new extended version.

The blockbuster Marvel film was originally released last year, going on to make $1.9billion (£1.5billion) at the global box office and marking the first film to hit the $1billion (£746.4million) mark at the box office since 2019.

Following its success, Sony has confirmed No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version will hit the big screen on September 2 in the US and Canada, and will have “added and extended scenes”, according to Marvel.

The announcement was made with a Twitter video of stars Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, in which they all jokingly claim to be Spider-Man. The clip ends with a picture of the three recreating the famous meme, with the added words: “Who’s going?”

Earlier this year, franchise veterans Garfield and Maguire opened up about meeting Holland for the first time after teaming up for the recent film.

“There was just such an open-hearted coming together, embracing each other and supporting each other,” Maguire recalled to Digital Spy. “It was really beautiful.”