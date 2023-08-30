Florence Pugh reveals unlikely celebrity doppelganger

Florence Pugh has shared who she believes is her celebrity doppelganger on Instagram.

The actor, who recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s historical drama Oppenheimer, has sported a shaved pixie cut since the Met Gala in May.

In a post on her Instagram Stories earlier this month (August 3), Pugh compared her look to restaurateur and presenter Guy Fieri, writing: “Sometimes when I get out the shower I look like Guy Fieri and I love it.”

In another post, she added: “Just saying… could be the new mayor of flavour town. Or should I say… ‘Flo’ver town.”

Florence Pugh via instagram stories! pic.twitter.com/RZl2K2IMb1 — Florence Pugh Updates (@pughsarchives) August 4, 2023

Pugh previously explained why she decided to shave off her hair during an interview with Radio Times (via People), saying she wanted to strip away the “vanity”.

“I purposefully chose to look like that,” Pugh said. “I wanted vanity out of the picture. Hollywood is very glamorous – especially for women – and it’s hard for an audience to see past that. Whenever I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience.”

She added: “Vanity is gone. The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face. Even at the beginning of my career, I was always fighting to control my image. It helps me when I’m wearing less makeup because then I’m less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I’m allowed to do ugly faces, like it’s more acceptable.”

Pugh next stars as Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two, which was recently delayed to March 15, 2024.