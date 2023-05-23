Florence Pugh says people “were really pissed off” when she joined Marvel

Florence Pugh has said she “really pissed off” people in the “indie film world” when she joined Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

The actor joined the MCU as Yelena Belova in the 2021 film Black Widow, before later starring in Disney+ series Hawkeye. She’s set to reprise the role in upcoming superhero team-up film Thunderbolts, opposite Sebastian Stan and David Harbour.

Speaking in an interview with Time about juggling indie projects with the MCU, Pugh said: “So many people in the indie film world were really pissed off at me. They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever.’ And I’m like, no, I’m working as hard as I used to work.

“I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organised with your schedule.”

The actor plays Jean Tatlock in upcoming historical drama Oppenheimer from director Christopher Nolan, who she recently described as a “master” of his craft.

“To just watch every single crew member on that set work so hard for him, to get his approval,” Pugh told BBC Radio 1. “And not like in a weird way, but like everybody knows who they’re working for and everybody’s proud of being there.

“Everybody has so much pride in their own work and so what that does is it means that everybody is constantly trying to be better the next day. And I’ve never seen that feeling on set before.”

Later this year, Pugh stars as Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two, alongside Zendaya, Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet. The film opens in cinemas on November 3.

Recently, Pugh debuted her first material as a singer-songwriter, sharing two tracks that appear on the soundtrack for film, A Good Person, directed by Zach Braff.