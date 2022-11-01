Florence Pugh says producer wanted to change the shape of her face

Florence Pugh has revealed that she was told by a Hollywood producer to drastically change her appearance when she was 19.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Don’t Worry Darling actress detailed the time when she was cast in the pilot for Fox’s Studio City, a drama-comedy in which she was set to play a rising pop star.

“I felt very lucky and grateful, and couldn’t believe that I had got this top-of-the-game job,” said Pugh, noting that she thought her experience on the show would be similar to that of the UK psychological drama The Falling in which she made her on-screen debut in 2013.

“I’d thought the film business would be like [my experience with] The Falling, but actually, this was what the top of the game looked like, and I felt I’d made a massive mistake,” she said of Studio City.

The actress then shared that she was told to drastically alter her appearance, including losing weight and changing her face shape.

“All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in,” she said.

Pugh was later cast as the lead in Lady Macbeth, which “made me fall back in love with cinema, the kind of cinema that was a space where you could be opinionated and loud”.

She continued: “I’ve stuck by that. I think it’s far too easy for people in this industry to push you left and right. And I was lucky enough to discover when I was 19 what kind of a performer I wanted to be.”

Elsewhere, Pugh recently revealed that she may one day release a solo album.

“I would have put money on being a singer songwriter way before being an actor,” she said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life.

“That was always the thing that I thought I was going to do and then I did this leaflet audition and it just completely went 180 [degrees].”

Asked if she thought her passion for singing could be developed into a full album, she replied: “Yes, I think so.”

Pugh is next set to appear in Netflix‘s The Wonder, followed by Christopher Nolan’s star-studded Oppenheimer and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two.