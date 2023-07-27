Florence Pugh’s nude ‘Oppenheimer’ scene censored with “best ever CGI”

Florence Pugh’s nude scene in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been censored in some countries with the use of the “best ever CGI”.

In the film, there is a scene in which Pugh, who played Jean Tatlock, is seated naked on a chair having a conversation with Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, after having sex.

In some countries, the scene was censored by the use of CGI to cover Pugh with a dress. The edited version of the film has been shown in territories such as India, Pakistan and the Middle East.

Film viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on the newly added dress. One user joked: “The best ever CGI work in India award goes to the Indian censor board for Florence Pugh’s black dress in Oppenheimer.”

Another user shared: “In Malaysia, they deleted both 1st and second sex scenes because they didn’t add anything to the plot (it was an R rated movie, I paid to see that). But they couldn’t delete this scene because it’s important to the plot so they choose to cover her.”

“Was actually surprised how well done the dress was. expected a complete mess,” said one user of the CGI dress placed on the actor in the scene. Another user joked: “Nolan said no CGI in the movie Censor board – hold my beer”

In a five-star review of the film, NME shared: Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking. For years, Nolan has been perfecting the art of the serious blockbuster – crafting smart, finely-tuned multiplex epics that demand attention; that can’t be watched anywhere other than in a cinema, uninterrupted, without distractions. But this, somehow, feels bigger.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney recently attended a screening of the film. The two have known each other since 1986.