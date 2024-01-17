Footloose star Lynne Marta dies aged 78

Lynne Marta, whose 30-year Hollywood acting career spanned from 1971 to 2002 and included an appearance in Footloose, has died, aged 78.

Marta died on January 11 at her home in Los Angeles, her friend Chris Saint-Hilaire confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. She had reportedly been treated for cancer in the months prior to her death.

The New-Jersey born actor was best-known for playing the aunt of Kevin Bacon’s character (Ren) in the film, Lulu Warnicker.

Marta was born on October 30, 1945 in Somerville, New Jersey and was the youngest of two daughters. She began her career on the teen dance programme The Lloyd Thaxton Show and later on episodes of Gidgit and The Monkees before an 18-episode stint on Love, American Style.

Her cinematic breakthrough came after being cast in 1972’s Joe Kidd, which was directed by John Sturgess. In that, she acted alongside Robert Duvall and Clint Eastwood in a role that would go on to earn acclaim.

Marta was also a frequent presence on television screens over the years, appearing in shows including Starsky & Hutch, Charlie’s Angels and Columbo.



Other television work included appearances in Then Came Bronson, Gunsmoke, Kojak, Medical Center, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Rockford Files, Knight Rider, Designing Women and Law & Order as well as work on soap operas that included Passions, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives.

Tributes to the actor have appeared on social media; you can read some of these below:

Marta also appeared in a number of other films including Red Sky at Morning, Help Me … I’m Possessed, Blood Beach and Three Men and a Little Lady (1990).

As per People, Marta was in a relationship with Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul, who also died recently, aged 80. “All through the Starsky & Hutch years, David and Lynne lived together but spent time with other people,” the paper noted of Soul, who was married at the time but in an open relationship.

In July 1989, Marta was a witness to the murder of young actor Rebecca Schaeffer by a fan, something she spoke about previously to the Los Angeles Times.

