Four cast members confirmed for next ‘Scream’ movie

Four cast members have been confirmed to return for Scream 6.

Production is set to begin on the new film this summer, seeing several actors who starred in this year’s reboot returning once again.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega have all been confirmed to reprise their roles, according to Bloody Disgusting.

Advertisement

The franchise newcomers played Sam, Mindy, Chad and Tara respectively. There’s no word on whether veterans David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox will return yet.

“The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter,” a description for the new film reads.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – who directed the previous film – will be directing the new film, from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Campbell had said she had reservations about making a new film in the franchise after the death of Wes Craven.

“I definitely had a period where I was thinking it would just be too odd to do a movie without Wes, and I wasn’t certain that I would want to do that,” Campbell told The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

“But, I think enough time has passed. I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors [Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett] of the new one.”

In a five-star review of Scream 5, NME wrote: “Scream 5 doesn’t just work. Isn’t just brilliant. It’s perhaps the start of the most glorious period of the franchise to date.”

The release date for the new Scream film has been set for March 31, 2023.