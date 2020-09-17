Four new horror movies from Blumhouse are coming to Amazon Prime Video next month.

The indie horror studio has teamed up with the streaming platform to offer a series of four thrillers that are all due for release in October digitally.

News of the four films was announced last month, with each trailer for the film now released.

Advertisement

Black Box, directed by Emmaunel Osei-Kuffour Jr., will be the first film in the series, released on October 6. The film follows a single father mourning his wife, and his memory, after a fatal car accident – and he undergoes experimental treatment.

Next in the series to be released is The Lie, written and directed by Veena Sud and starring Peter Sarsgaard and Joey King.

Also out on October 6, the film focuses on a teenager confessing to killing her best friends, and the lengths her parents will go to in order to cover it up.

Both Evil Eye and Nocturne will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 13. Evil Eye, from Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, frames a romance gone awry when a mother realises an unsettling connection with her daughter’s new boyfriend.

Advertisement

Nocturne, starring Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney, centres on a shy music student whose life changes when she finds a notebook from a deceased classmate – and soon outshines her outgoing twin sister.

Check out the trailers for both films here:

The films in the Welcome to Blumhouse series are being described as “a distinctive vision and unique perspective on common themes centred around family and love as redemptive or destructive forces”.

Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies for Amazon Studios said: “This collection from diverse and emerging filmmakers was a thrill to put together with our wonderful partners at Blumhouse Television.

“These chilling stories have something for everyone – ready to fright and delight genre fans and newcomers alike – and we are excited to share them with our global Prime Video customers.”