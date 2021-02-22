‘Framing Britney Spears’ to air in Australia next month

The Framing Britney Spears documentary will be aired in Australia next month following its premiere on US networks.

As TV Tonight reports, Framing Britney Spears will air on Nine from 9pm on Tuesday March 2. The documentary focuses on the pop singer’s life, her treatment by the paparazzi, public meltdown and current conservatorship arrangement.

Directed by Samantha Stark, the film premiered in the US on February 5 and aired in the UK on February 16.

NME gave the documentary a four-star review, describing it as a “heartbreakingly human story that still lacks a happy ending”.

Following its debut, a number of high-profile artists including Hayley Williams, Kacey Musgraves, Sam Smith and Courtney Love, shared their public support for the singer and the #FreeBritney movement, which calls for an end to the conservatorship.

Justin Timberlake, who dated Spears between 1999 to 2002, personally apologised for how he boasted that the two had slept together when they were teen stars, and claimed she was to blame for their break-up due to infidelity. He also apologised to Janet Jackson for a separate incident.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” he said on Instagram.

“I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports.”