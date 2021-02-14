The full trailer for Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ is finally here

The first full-length trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League has finally arrived – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The director was originally working on the 2017 DC movie but stepped down during the post-production stages after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from Snyder afterwards.

After fans, cast members and crew petitioned for Snyder’s original version to be given a release, Warner Bros confirmed the “Snyder Cut” was in the works and would land on HBO Max in March 2021.

Now, our biggest glimpse at what to expect has arrived with the trailer being released earlier today (February 14). In it, we’re shown new villains including Darkseid’s New Gods members DeSaad and Granny Goodness, as well as a further look at Jared Leto’s Joker.

The actor previously played the villain in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad in 2017 and will reprise the role in the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League. As we see in the trailer, though, he both looks and sounds different to his previous outing.

The trailer also sees Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill as Superman. Jeremy Irons’ Alfred warns at one point: “How do you know your team’s strong enough? If you can’t bring down the charging bull then don’t wave the red cape at it.” Watch the Justice League trailer above now.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere on HBO Max on March 18, 2021. After initial reports that it would take the form of a four-part miniseries, the director confirmed earlier this year it will instead be a four-hour movie.

Ahead of the trailer’s release, a first look at Jared Leto’s Joker and a new look at Ben Affleck’s Batman were shared online.