‘Nomadland’ dominates the Oscars 2021 as Chloé Zhao makes history

The Oscars 2021 took place in Los Angeles tonight (April 25), with Nomadland taking home the most awards on the night.
Going into the ceremony, David Fincher’s Mank had the most nominations with 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography and more. However, it only collected two of that number.
Nomadland, The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Sound Of Metal, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and Minari had six nods apiece, with all of them in the running for Best Picture. It was Chloé Zhao’s acclaimed movie that cleaned up on the night, though, collecting three trophies for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress In A Leading Role for Frances McDormand.
Zhao is now the first woman of colour to win the Oscar for Best Director and only the second woman ever to take home the prize. The only other female director to win in the show’s 93-year history is Kathryn Bigelow, who was honoured for The Hurt Locker in 2010.
The Oscars 2021 ceremony featured hubs in London and Paris for European-based nominees to attend, after it was initially announced stars would not be permitted to collect their awards over Zoom.
Guests were permitted to attend the LA event at the Dolby Theatre and the city’s Union Station by using an essential worker waiver. They also had to quarantine and take multiple COVID-19 tests ahead of the event.
Presenters at the ceremony included Steven Yeun, Viola Davis, Riz Ahmed, Bong Joon-ho, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Bryan Cranston, Brad Pitt and more. Regina King kicked off the ceremony with a moving speech referencing George Floyd and police brutality before presenting the first two awards of the night.
The winners of the Oscars 2021 are as follows:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland – winner
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – winner
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father – winner
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland – winner
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – winner
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subesquent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari – winner
Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father – winner
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger
Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman – winner
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul – winner
Original Song
Will Ferrell and My Marianne – ‘Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah – winner
Laura Pausini – ‘lo Sì (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Leslie Odom Jr. – ‘Speak Now’ from One Night in Miami…
Celeste – ‘Hear My Voice’ from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You – winner
Opera
Yes People
Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers – winner
White Eye
Sound Editing
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal – winner
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal – winner
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul – winner
Wolfwalkers
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank – winner
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher – winner
Time
Documentary Short Subject
Colette – winner
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latash
International Feature Film
Another Round – winner
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner
Mank
Pinocchio
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet – winner
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank – winner
News Of The World
Tenet