G Flip, Dune Rats and more to feature in upcoming Paramount+ film ‘6 Festivals’

Ahead of Paramount+ launching in Australia next month, ViacomCBS Australia has announced 6 Festivals, its first locally commissioned feature film for the streaming service.

The film, written and directed by Macario de Souza (Bra Boys, Fighting Fear), tells the story of three best friends as they attend six of their bucket-list music festivals while coming to terms with a cancer diagnosis.

6 Festivals will star Yasmin Honeychurch (The Life of Jess, Back of the Net), Rory Potter (The Dressmaker) and Rasmus King as friends Summer, James and Maxie. Guyala Bayles has also been cast in the role of Marley, an up-and-coming musician.

Filming took place at music festivals across Wollongong and the Sunshine Coast earlier this year, and will feature cameo appearances from a slew of acts including G Flip, Dune Rats, Alison Wonderland, Bliss N Eso, Peking Duk, PNAU, Example, Hooligan Hefs, The Amity Affliction, JessB, B Wise and Running Touch. The film’s soundtrack will feature many of these artists.

“Music festivals have had a profound impact on my life,” commented de Souza in an accompanying statement. “Having myself performed on festival stages in Australia and around the world as artist Kid Mac, I feel I am in a very unique position to make a film that is authentically representative of our youth and music culture.”

6 Festivals is amongst a crop of Australian originals set to screen on Paramount+, which will launch in Australia on August 11, including Spreadsheet, Last King of the Cross and a second season of Five Bedrooms.