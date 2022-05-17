‘Game Of Thrones’ star Kit Harington cast in Mary Shelley film ‘Mary’s Monster’

Kit Harington and Clara Rugaard have been cast in Mary’s Monster, a film about author Mary Shelley’s mental struggle to write her 1818 novel Frankenstein.

Set to be directed by Farren Blackburn (The Innocents, Shut In), Mary’s Monster is described as a “rock ‘n’ roll” take on the story, which depicts the 19th century “through today’s lens against a backdrop of contemporary music, spoken word, sex, drugs and Baroque ‘n’ Roll”.

Rugaard (I Am Mother) will play the lead role of Shelley, while Harington (Game Of Thrones) will play the Monster. The cast also includes Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (CODA) as Mary’s husband Percy Bysshe Shelley and Sebastian De Souza (Normal People) as Lord Byron.

A synopsis reads: “Terrified of giving voice to her own dark, transgressive thoughts yet at the same time driven creatively by them, Mary is seduced by her own inner monster catapulting her into a dangerous, destructive psychological romance the likes of which has never been seen before.

“Realising the monster is inextricably linked to her own mental state, feeding off her own emotions, Mary’s only route to salvation is in bringing him to life. To survive, to heal, to finally be heard, her voice must become…monstrous.”

Speaking about the role, Harington said: “Mary’s Monster is a brilliantly original and fascinating script and I’m relishing the idea of depicting the unique part of The Monster. An embodiment of Mary Shelley’s psyche. I’m excited by Farren’s vision and passion for the project.”

“I am incredibly honoured to jump aboard this project and be a part of telling the story of such an influential and revolutionary woman,” Rugaard said. “I’m beyond excited to be bringing this celebrated female voice to life and to further delve into the world and psyche of Mary Shelley.”

Deborah Baxtrom and Stephen Hallett have written the script for the project, with Marius de Vries (La La Land, CODA) serving as executive music producer.

Harington was last seen in last year’s Marvel film Eternals, where he played Dane Whitman. He’s also set to appear in upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations, alongside Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller and Tobey Maguire.