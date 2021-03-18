Gender-swapped remake of ‘She’s All That’ coming to Netflix

Netflix have acquired He’s All That, a gender-swapped remake of 1999 film She’s All That.

Released 22 years ago, She’s All That was a modern take on the classic Pygmalion/My Fair Lady story starring Freddie Prinze, Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook and the late Paul Walker. Prinze, Jr. played a high school jock who bets his best friend (Walker) that he can turn Cooke’s socially awkward art student into an unlikely prom queen.

Last year, it was announced that a remake of the film was in the works, which would see Cook returning alongside TikTok star Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan.

Advertisement

Now, Netflix have confirmed that they have acquired worldwide rights for the new film, which is set to land later this year.

A synopsis for the film reads: “The contemporary story will follow an influencer (Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Buchanan) into prom king.”

“I’m thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces,” Cook added in a statement about the new film. “This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy.”

In a previous interview with HollywoodLife last year, Cook shared her initial interest in a second film, saying: “I would be fascinated to know how they would consider doing that, but I could never answer that blindly. I think that She’s All That is an inherently high school story, but I think that there’s definitely room for revamping that idea again to bring it to a new audience.”

Back in 2013, acclaimed filmmaker M Night Shyamalan revealed he ghost-wrote She’s All That.

Advertisement

When asked in an interview if audiences come to expect a trademark twist at the end of every movie he is involved in, Shyamalan said: “You’re saying the audience’s relationship started with me with The Sixth Sense. That same year I wrote Stuart Little.

“I ghost-wrote a movie that same year that would even add to the breadth of it all. I ghost-wrote the movie She’s All That.”