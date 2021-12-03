George Clooney reveals he turned down $35million for one day’s work

George Clooney has said that he once walked away from a $35million payday for one day’s work for an airline commercial.

The actor justified his decision by saying that the country the commercial was associated with was questionable to him at the time.

“I talked to Amal [Clooney, the human rights lawyer he married in 2014] about it and we decided it’s not worth it,” he told the Guardian while promoting his upcoming directorial effort The Tender Bar. “I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.’”

Elsewhere, Clooney has opened up about his near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2018, saying he was “waiting for [his] switch to turn off”.

Clooney was hospitalised after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Sardinia in June 2018, where he was filming the TV drama Catch 22. He was reportedly travelling to set when a car hit the bike that he was riding.

The actor spoke about how he realised people were gathering around him and taking photos and videos on their phones while he was on the ground injured.

“If you’re in the public eye, what you realise when you’re on the ground thinking it’s the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page,” Clooney told the Sunday Times.