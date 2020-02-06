News Film News

George Miller’s ‘Mad Max 5’ movie set to start filming in Australia

Director George Miller is set to filming for Mad Max: Wasteland in Autumn 2020

Tobi Akingbade
Tom Hardy in Mad Max: Fury Road
Mad Max 5 is confirmed to start filming in Australia (Warner Bros)

The fifth Mad Max movie has been confirmed to start filming later this year.

Writer-director George Miller is ready to return to the iconic post-apocalyptic world after the green light was given for shooting to take place in Australia this autumn, according to Geeks WorldWide

Mad Max: Wasteland will come after the first film in the franchise was released in 1979, starring Mel Gibson as the titular character.

Advertisement

After two sequels in the 1980s, Miller revisited his franchise 20 years later with a fourth film, Mad Max: Fury Road, starring Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky and Charlize Theron as a new character, Furiosa.

Hardy and Theron’s return as the leads has yet to be confirmed and while both their schedules are busy, Hardy is filming Andy Serkis’ Venom 2, Miller is currently set to begin filming Three Thousand Years of Longing starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton next month.

Tom Hardy (Getty Images)

Mad Max: The Wasteland, the film’s working title, has been on Hardy’s IMDB page for quite some time sparking speculation of a fifth film despite there not being any confirmation at the time.

Despite its positive reviews and strong box office return Mad Max: Fury Road appeared to be the last in the franchise following a legal dispute between Miller and Warner Bros.

Mad Max: Wasteland currently has no release date.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.