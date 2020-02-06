George Miller’s ‘Mad Max 5’ movie set to start filming in Australia

The fifth Mad Max movie has been confirmed to start filming later this year.

Writer-director George Miller is ready to return to the iconic post-apocalyptic world after the green light was given for shooting to take place in Australia this autumn, according to Geeks WorldWide

Mad Max: Wasteland will come after the first film in the franchise was released in 1979, starring Mel Gibson as the titular character.

After two sequels in the 1980s, Miller revisited his franchise 20 years later with a fourth film, Mad Max: Fury Road, starring Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky and Charlize Theron as a new character, Furiosa.

Hardy and Theron’s return as the leads has yet to be confirmed and while both their schedules are busy, Hardy is filming Andy Serkis’ Venom 2, Miller is currently set to begin filming Three Thousand Years of Longing starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton next month.

Mad Max: The Wasteland, the film’s working title, has been on Hardy’s IMDB page for quite some time sparking speculation of a fifth film despite there not being any confirmation at the time.

Despite its positive reviews and strong box office return Mad Max: Fury Road appeared to be the last in the franchise following a legal dispute between Miller and Warner Bros.

Mad Max: Wasteland currently has no release date.