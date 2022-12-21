NewsFilm News

‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges has died aged 90

His other works include British crime thrillers 'Croupier' and 'I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead'

By Adam Starkey
Mike Hodges
Director Mike Hodges. CREDIT: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Director Mike Hodges, known for films Get Carter and Flash Gordon, has died aged 90.

His death was confirmed by longtime friend and producer on Hodges’ final film I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, Mike Kaplan. According to the Guardian, Hodges died on Saturday (December 17) at his home in Dorset. A cause of death has not been released.

After working in television, Hodges had his breakthrough film with 1971 British gangster classic Get Carter, starring Michael Caine. The film is often featured on greatest British film lists, and received a remake in 2000 starring Sylvester Stallone.

Hodges and Caine reunited for the director’s follow-up film Pulp, a comedy thriller about an author who is hired to ghost-write the memoirs of a retired movie star, played by Mickey Rooney.

Get Carter
Michael Caine in 1971’s ‘Get Carter’. CREDIT: Alamy

Outside of crime thrillers, Hodges is best known for directing 1980 space opera Flash Gordon, which featured a soundtrack composed by Queen.

He also helped launch the career of actor Clive Owen with 1998 British film Croupier. The pair reunited on his final feature film I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead in 2003, which features some plot similarities to Hodges’ directorial debut Get Carter.

His other credits include The Terminal Man, A Prayer For The Dying and Black Rainbow.

Hodges is survived by his wife Carol Laws, his sons Ben and Jake, and five grandchildren.

