‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ shares new character reveal teaser

A new Ghostbusters: Afterlife teaser has shared a first look at some new characters, which will be instantly recognisable to fans of the original movie.

In a one-minute clip posted yesterday (April 7), Paul Rudd’s character comes across a gang of mini-pufts in a supermarket.

The creatures appear to be a miniature version of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man who loomed large across New York in the 1984 original.

An official synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife reads: “When a single mum and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.”

The new film is directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman who directed the original 1984 film starring Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver.

Afterlife will star Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace as the core cast of newcomers. Murray is also set to return, alongside original cast members Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

Murray recently described his experience filming the new film, saying it “really has the feel of the first one.”

On his initial conversation with Jason, the actor said: “I remember him calling me and saying, ‘I’ve got an idea for another Ghostbusters. I’ve had this idea for years. I thought, ‘What the heck could that possibly be?’ I remember him when he was a kid. I remember his Bar Mitzvah. I was like, ‘What the heck? What does this kid know?’”

He continued: “But he had a really, really wonderful idea that he wrote with another wonderful guy that I got to work with, Gil Kenan, who made City Of Ember. The two of them wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life. It really has the feel of the first one, more than the second one or the girls’ one. It has a different feel than two out of four.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in cinemas this autumn.