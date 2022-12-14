Ghostface haunts Jenna Ortega on the subway in ‘Scream 6’ trailer

A teaser trailer has been released for Scream VI – check it out above.

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega reprise their roles as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter in the upcoming sequel, which picks up following events in 2022’s Scream reboot.

As shown in the trailer, Scream VI moves from Woodsboro to New York City, as Ghostface stalks survivors on the subway.

A synopsis reads: “Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

Others confirmed to return include Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox. Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving are also in the sixth instalment.

Neve Campbell, who played the franchise’s beloved final girl Sidney Prescott, previously confirmed she wouldn’t return due to a pay dispute. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” Campbell wrote at the time. “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.”

Scream VI is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed the previous film, from a script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Scream VI is released in cinemas on March 10, 2023.