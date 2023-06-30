‘Gladiator 2’ has built a massive Colosseum on a tiny island

New set photos from Gladiator 2 have revealed the building of a massive colosseum on a tiny island.

Exclusive first-look images from the upcoming sequel have been shared, which show that producers have created a real, life-sized auditorium for the film’s main filming setting.

Based in Malta, filming on the film began earlier this month, and Collider have shared first-look images from the set.

Advertisement

“I’m standing across the water from the #gladiator2 set in #malta right now,” editor Steven Weintraub tweeted.

“Met some people working on the movie. They told me a big and bloody battle was filmed today on the steps leading up to the colosseum. Hearing the practical sets are incredible from multiple people.”

I’m standing across the water from the #gladiator2 set in #malta right now. Met some people working on the movie. They told me a big and bloody battle was filmed today on the steps leading up to the colosseum. Hearing the practical sets are incredible from multiple people. pic.twitter.com/ztsIAksmqa — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 29, 2023

He then shared a video of the set, which you can see below.

Last month, it was reported that Pedro Pascal will reportedly join Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel.

Advertisement

He will join the previously reported Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington, and a returning Connie Nielsen. Pascal’s role is currently unknown.

The story will follow Lucius (Mescal) – the son of Lucilla (Neilson) and Maximus (previously played by Russell Crowe) – and the nephew of Emperor Commodus, who Joaquin Phoenix played in the first film. The official plot of the movie is currently being kept under wraps.

This month, several crew members were injured on the set of the film after a stunt went wrong.

The film’s production company Paramount Pictures said the injuries were non life-threatening and happened while shooting a planned stunt sequence in Morocco.

In a statement via Variety, the company added: “While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the Gladiator sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life threatening injuries.

“The safety and full medical services teams onsite were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment.