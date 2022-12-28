‘Glass Onion’ racks up 82.1million hours watched on opening weekend

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was watched for 82.1million hours over its first weekend on Netflix.

The sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 mystery film initially had a limited release in cinemas, being screened from November 23 before debuting on Netflix exactly a month later. By Netflix’s estimation, dividing viewing hours by the film’s 139-minute runtime, 35million households worldwide watched the film over the Christmas weekend. These figures make Glass Onion the sixth biggest film debut on Netflix in the last two years.

Last year, Netflix paid $450million (£372million) for the rights to two sequels to Knives Out, plus $40million (£33million) to produce the first of these, which became Glass Onion. The other sequel is already in development.

NME recently spoke to Daniel Craig and Janelle Monáe about the film in a video interview. Craig discussed, among many things, his character’s sexuality, after Rian Johnson confirmed that his character, Benoit Blanc, was gay when it was revealed that Blanc is now living with a man.

When asked by NME if his character’s sexuality was discussed long ago or naturally emerged over time, Craig replied: “It was something that seemed right. You know; look who he lives with – who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

On the challenge of keeping the movie’s many spoilers a secret, Monáe (who plays protagonist Helen Brand) said: “I don’t talk. My family are like, ‘What are you doing?’ and I’m like, ‘Don’t worry about it’ – because you don’t want to ruin the experience for them. You want the art to speak for itself.”

Craig added: “The movie is very, very generous. I you go back and watch it again you’ll go, ‘OK, OK,’ and it will all connect up. That’s what Rian’s done so beautifully.”

In a four-star review of Glass Onion, NME wrote: “Glass Onion celebrates the murder-mystery with style and sass by crafting Hollywood’s most expensive looking parlour game. This is what winter afternoons were made for.”