Here are all the winners from the Golden Globes 2021

The Golden Globes 2021 took place tonight (February 28), with Nomadland and The Crown taking home the big prizes.

The ceremony took place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and was hosted bi-coastally by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Fey presented from the Rainbow Room in New York, while Poehler appeared at the Globes’ traditional home of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 78th annual event kickstarts the awards season and gives a strong indication of which films and TV shows will fare well at other ceremonies. Other winners at the Golden Globes included The Queen’s Gambit, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Schitt’s Creek and the late Chadwick Boseman for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Notable wins also came in the Best Director category, which saw more than one woman nominated for the first time in the ceremony’s history. Chloé Zhao took home the award for Nomadland, making her only the second women to win the category.

You can see the full list of winners from the Golden Globes 2021 below (winners will be highlighted in bold):

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) – winner

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown) – winner

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – winner

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – winner

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Best Director

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

David Fincher (Mank)

Regina King (One Night in Miami)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) – winner

Best Television Series – Drama

The Mandalorian

The Crown – winner

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily In Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek – winner

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) – winner

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot) – winner

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – winner

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) – winner

Dev Patel (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

James Corden (The Prom)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) – winner

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Nomadland – winner

Promising Young Woman

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – winner

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) – winner

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Bill Murray (On The Rocks)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – winner

Lily Collins (Emily In Paris)

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Queen’s Gambit – winner

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Normal People

Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

John Boyega (Small Axe) – winner

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Best Original Score

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul – winner

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari – winner

Two of Us

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul – winner

Wolfwalkers

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close (Hilbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian) – winner

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News Of The World)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Fight For You’ (Judas And The Black Messiah)

‘Io Si (Seen)’ (The Life Ahead) – winner

‘Speak Now’ (One Night In Miami)

‘Tigress & Tweed’ (The United States v. Billie Holiday)

‘Hear My Voice’ (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – winner

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – winner

Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear – winner

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Jane Fonda – winner

Meanwhile, a recent exposé revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the body behind the Globes – has no Black members on its 87-person committee. Stars including Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Aniston, Sterling K. Brown and more have mounted a campaign for change, calling time’s up on the group.