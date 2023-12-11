Golden Globes 2024 nominations: see full list

The nominations for next year’s Golden Globes have been announced today (December 11), marking the start of awards season.

All the categories were revealed in full at 1pm GMT (8am ET), with Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama unveiling which films and TV shows have made the cut.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 7, and is moving to broadcaster CBS, which last aired the show over four decades ago.

As well as usual categories, the Golden Globes are set to debut two new categories next year – Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures, and Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television.

Last year’s big film winners were The Banshees Of Insherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, the latter of which went on to win big at the Academy Awards – taking home seven categories including Best Picture. Abbott Elementary was the big TV winner last year.

Here is the full list of categories, which will be updated as the nominations are announced:

Film

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy Of A Fall

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone Of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Badley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott – All Of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy Of A Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Cailee Spaeny – Pricilla

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Barbie – Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives – Celine Song

Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things

Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Barbie — ‘What Was I Made For?’ by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Barbie — ‘Dance the Night’ by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me — ‘Addicted to Romance’ by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — ‘Peaches’ by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

Barbie — ‘I’m Just Ken’ by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Rustin — ‘Road to Freedom’ by Lenny Kravitz

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy Of A Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society Of The Snow

The Zone Of Interest

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Super Mario Bros

Suzume

Wish

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures

Barbie

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

TV

Best Television Series – Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Dominic West – The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Emma Stone – The Curse

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Elle Fanning – The Great

Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

All The Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travellers

Lessons In Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun – Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen – Love And Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Ali Wong – Beef

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Television

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Alan Ruck — Succession

Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Television

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Abby Elliot – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

J Smith Cameron – Succession

Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television