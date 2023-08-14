Goldilocks teams up with axe-wielding bears in trailer for horror revamp

Goldilocks And The Three Bears has been given a horror makeover in an upcoming film adaptation – check out the trailer below.

Following in the viral success of Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, Goldilocks And The Three Bears: Death And Porridge similarly offers a grisly reimagining of the children’s fairy tale.

In the teaser trailer, two people are seen waking up in the woods as an armed, masked version of Goldilocks cackles around them. The clip then cuts to people in bear masks, as one stirs a pot and another lifts an axe above their head.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Craig Rees, the film’s synopsis reads: “Never enter into someone’s house without permission.”

Cast members include Olha Solomakhina, Julian Amos, Flex Singh, Jimmy Roberts, Abigail Huxley, Susan Franks, Robson Medler, Jack Barry and Grace Darling Smith. A release date has yet to be announced.

In March, it was announced that Cinderella would receive a gory remake in Cinderella’s Curse, scheduled to be released later this year.

Speaking about the film to Bloody Disgusting, director Louisa Warren said: “This is an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know. There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands. I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling.”

In a one-star review of Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, NME described it as a “sticky mess of a movie” which is “total nonsense”.