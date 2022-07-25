‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino has died aged 83

Actor Paul Sorvino, known for roles in Goodfellas and Law & Order, has died aged 83.

According to a press release (via People), Paul died this morning (July 25) with wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side.

The actor is said to have “passed from natural causes and had dealt with health issues over the past few years”, according to the release.

Posting about his death on Twitter, Dee Dee wrote: “I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.”

Paul, who is the father of actors Mira Sorvino and Michael Sorvino, played character Paulie Cicero in Goodfellas. He was also known for his role as NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta on the TV series Law & Order.

He had supporting roles in A Touch Of Class, Reds, The Rocketeer, Romeo + Juliet and 1995 film Nixon, the latter of which earned him a nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Paul also had lead roles in shows That’s Life, The Oldest Rookie and Canadian drama series Bad Blood in 2017. He’s also credited as an opera singer, writer and sculptor.

Posting in tribute on Twitter, his daughter Mira wrote: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

Director Darren Lynn Bousman, who collaborated with Paul on Repo! The Genetic Opera, wrote: “Paul there was no one like you. I feel fortunate that I got to spend so much time with ya. I have a million stories, but nothing compares to going to a nightclub with you and being your wingman. You truly were bigger than life!”

You can check out more tributes below.

