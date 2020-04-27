The original cast of The Goonies are set to reunite thanks to Frozen star Josh Gad.

The 1985 movie, which follows a group of kids as they go on an adventure while trying to save their homes from foreclosure, has become a cult classic.

The Steven Spielberg-produced movie helped launch the careers of the likes of Sean Astin and Josh Brolin, and the two are among those who will come together for the special reunion.

Advertisement

Gad announced the news on his YouTube channel, joining Astin as the latter recited his character Mikey’s famous ‘Troy’s bucket’ monologue from the movie.

Set to take place today (April 27) at 9am PT/12pm ET (5pm UK time), the reunion will also include stars Kerri Green (Andy), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Martha Plimpton (Stef) and Jeff Cohen (Chunk).

Talk has been rife over the past few years of a possible sequel to the 1985 movie, with Astin saying back in 2015 that a follow-up would get made one day.

“I have said and will always say, that it’s not a question of if, but rather of when the sequel gets made,” Astin said. “The precise make up of it, I have no idea. Whether I will be in it, no idea. Whether they would even want the original cast in it, no idea.”

He added: “Goonies is pret-a-porter for a sequel, man. It is ready to wear. I thought it would be a great animated series, then you could do all kinds of stuff, unencumbered from budget issues and that stuff. But people want it. People want to see it.”

Advertisement

A Fox drama about a group of students remaking The Goonies was given a pilot order earlier this year from The Bold Type creator Sarah Watson, with the involvement of original director Richard Donner (via Deadline).