‘Grease’ actor Eddie Deezen arrested after throwing plates at police in restaurant

Actor Eddie Deezen has been arrested for assault following an incident at a restaurant in Maryland in the US.

The actor, who is best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in 1978’s Grease and its sequel, caused a scene at a restaurant in LaVale on Thursday (September 16) and refused to leave, according to TMZ.

After police were called to the scene, it’s claimed Deezen had to be forcibly removed after hiding behind a woman in a booth and refusing multiple orders to leave the premises.

Deezen reportedly threw numerous items, including plates and food, at police, striking one of the deputies. The actor was eventually removed and has been charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Earlier this year, the actor was accused of harassing a Maryland waitress over Facebook, where he allegedly commented on her fake eyelashes. It’s unclear if the the two incidents are related.

Deezen later accused the waitress, Kara Lashbaugh, of spreading rumours about him in response (via TMZ), adding that he was being cyberbullied by her friends. The posts with the allegations have since been deleted.

Aside from Grease, Deezen has starred in Midnight Madness and I Wanna Hold Your Hand, and lent his voice to Cartoon Network’s Dexter’s Laboratory and 2004’s The Polar Express.

NME has reached out to Maryland police for comment.