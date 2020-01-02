Classic German fairytale Hansel and Gretel has been adapted for the big screen – and a new trailer teases a gritty, horrifying watch in store for cinemagoers.

Featuring It star Sophia Lillis in the lead role, Gretel & Hansel takes the well-known Brothers Grimm story and turns it into a modern horror complete with nervy, string-laden score and a scary old lady. Traditionally, the tale follows a pair of siblings kidnapped by a cannibalistic witch who lives in a house constructed of sweets. Together, they outwit the old crone and escape the woods thanks to a trail of breadcrumbs they laid previously.

Now, Orion Pictures has teamed up with United Artists to position Gretel as the central character, who leads her younger brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.

Elsewhere in the tense trailer, Alice Krige (Thor: The Dark World) torments the two children in a creepy turn as the powerful witch. Dressed in a black tunic and headscarf, she pinches a hair from Hansel’s head before warning Gretel that “there’s a storm coming”. Later, she pulls a long, twisted strand of material from her throat, much to the disgust of her young captors.

Newcomer Sammy Leakey, Arrow‘s Jessica De Gouw and Black Mirror‘s Charles Babalola round out the cast.

Directed by Oz Perkins (February, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House), the indie horror arrives in US cinemas from January 31, but doesn’t yet have a UK release date confirmed.