Grimes says her Met Gala mask was inspired by ‘Dune’

Grimes has explained that the mask she wore to the Met Gala was inspired by Dune.

The artist told Vogue that she wore it in order to follow this year’s theme, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’.

“It’s kind of inspired by the movie Dune, which is an American film,” she explained. “Americans worked on it so it sort of fits the theme.”

Grimes went on to say that she had been speaking to the film’s producers in order for them to “hire me as a professional fan, or like, an influencer or something”.

Describing the sword she also carried as part of her look, she told the publication: “It’s not a prop sword, I tried to pick it up and this is not really a one-handed situation. It’s based on a western European sword from the end of the Middle Ages around 1400.”

She added that it is “a permanent piece” of the Met’s collection, and the sword is also cast from a Colt AR-15A3.

“It’s from these people who are getting people’s [guns] who don’t want to have their automatic rifles anymore, and are melting them down and making them perfect replicas of medieval swords, which I think is just so cool — I think it’s a beautiful thing.”

In a four-star review of Dune, NME wrote: “The average cinemagoer might not have realised they need to come back for another round – and there’s little about Dune‘s marketing to help them twig.

“That said, the sheer ambition on display here means you get plenty of bang for your buck.”

Dune is released in UK cinemas on October 21 and in the US the following day.