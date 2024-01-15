‘Grown Ups’ and ‘All My Children’ star Alec Musser has died, aged 50

Actor and model Alec Musser has died at the age of 50.

Musser’s death was confirmed by his fiancée Paige Press on social media, who has cleared out her entire Instagram account and has updated her bio to read: “@alecmusser I will never stop loving you.”

Paige Press also confirmed the death to TMZ, revealing that he died on Friday (January 12) at his home in Del Mar, California. At the time of publishing, Musser’s cause of death has yet to be announced. Musser has also shared numerous reports of Musser’s death on her Instagram stories.

“RIP to the love of my life,” Press wrote in a series of Instagram Stories, which also included photos of them throughout their time as a couple. “I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken. Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy,” she added before addressing her late fiancée in another post, “You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for.”

Musser made his acting debut in 2005 on the soap opera All My Children after winning the reality TV contest I Wanna Be A Soap Star. He took on the role of Del Henry, who was previously played by Winsor Harmon, until 2007 when he exited the show.

Musser also had a brief but standout role in Adam Sandler‘s 2010 ensemble comedy, Grown Ups, in which he played a hunk who had attracted the attention of Salma Hayek, Maya Rudloph and more, only to be laughed at for his extremely high-pitched voice.

Adam Sandler – who wrote Grown Ups – took to social media to pay tribute to the late Alec Musser following his death. “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” Sandler wrote.

I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person. pic.twitter.com/aBDEDvsq6N — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 14, 2024

Musser’s last role came in 2011, when he starred as Friedrich in the final season of Desperate Housewives. Outside of his career as an actor, Alec Musser was also a fitness model for various magazines and brands like Abercrombie & Fitch.

Alec Musser is survived by his finacée, Paige Press.