Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has already broken a world record, with the film still 13 months away from release.

Introduced in 2014, the franchise currently centres around Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax The Destroyer (Dave Bautista) Groot (Vin Diesel) Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana). By the end of Avengers Endgame, the team also included Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

Director James Gunn provided an update on progress of filming the highly anticipated Vol. 3, including the claim that the film had broken a world make-up record.

Advertisement

“Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for ‘the most makeup appliances created for a single production’,” he wrote. “Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive!”

Gunn also teased in a later tweet: “PS Today we are shooting some wonderful cameos for true Guardians fans.”

Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for “the most makeup appliances created for a single production” (surpassing The Grinch). Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 4, 2022

Day 29. The Space Cruiser, Rick & Morty’s ship. It lights up. The cart is getting crowded. PS Today we are shooting some wonderful cameos for true Guardians fans. #GotGVol3 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/ufCXkThiN7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 5, 2022

The record previously belonged to popular Dr Seuss adaptation How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), starring Jim Carrey.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in cinemas on 5 May 2023. Earlier this year (January 29), Gunn confirmed that the upcoming third film will be the last time that the current roster of heroes will appear on screen together.

Advertisement

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” the director said on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast. “It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be.”

Gunn has previously said that Vol. 3 would “probably” be his last as director, and confirmed that there would be a character death, replying to a fan: “I can’t remember ANY comic book film where someone didn’t die!”