Guy Pearce says he has “no beef at all” with Cate Blanchett

Guy Pearce has addressed rumours of a supposed feud between himself and Cate Blanchett.

On Sunday (January 22), two of Pearce’s tweets referring to Blanchett went viral on the platform, after users suggested the actor had “beef” with her. Pearce’s first tweet was shared in response to a fan urging people to view one of Blanchett’s past photoshoots, to which he replied: “Ah no thanks”. In a second tweet, re-sharing Blanchett’s Critics’ Choice Award win for her role in Tár, Pearce labelled the decision a “fascinating choice”.

Why does Guy Pearce have beef with Cate Blanchett lol 😭 pic.twitter.com/uSEiQ55n0g — Chris🏳️‍🌈 (@Proofpoochie) January 22, 2023

Advertisement

After deleting the two posts, Pearce went on to clarify his messages in a tweet published on Monday (January 23). “Fear not. No beef at all,” the actor wrote. “I was merely being sarcastic.” The actor said he “adore[s]” Blanchett, describing her as “incredible” and “one of our best”. Blanchett has yet to respond to Pearce’s tweets.

Fear not. No beef at all. I was merely being sarcastic. I adore Miss CB. She's incredible…..One of our best! — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) January 22, 2023

In previous social media posts, Pearce seemingly favoured actor Ana De Armas over Blanchett, resharing their nominations for the Celebrity Film Awards with the caption: “Please be Ana De Armas!!!! Incredible performance!”.

Please be Ana De Armas!!!! Incredible performance! https://t.co/VZZERAKJpK — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) January 21, 2023

Despite clarifying otherwise, rumours of a rift between the Australian actors date back to 2008, when Pearce was interviewed by The Age.

When asked whether he’d appear in a production of Poor Boy at the Sydney Theatre Company – of which Blanchett was Artistic Director at the time – Pearce said not “unless she wants to pay me what she earns”. He continued: “If she does it’ll be the most the [Sydney Theatre Company] ever paid an actor, I guarantee.”

Advertisement

Yesterday (January 24), Blanchett was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Tár. She was joined the list alongside the likes of Michelle Yeoh and Michelle Williams, whose respective movies – Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Fabelmans – were also nominated for Best Picture. See the full list of nominees here.