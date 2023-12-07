Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t seen ‘Avengers: Endgame’: “I stopped watching Marvel movies at some point”

Gwyneth Paltrow has said she still hasn’t seen Avengers: Endgame, after she stopped watching Marvel movies “at some point”.

The actor, who played Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explained why she hadn’t seen the 2019 superhero crossover blockbuster during a career retrospective talk at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the festival on Wednesday (December 6) about Marvel movies (via Deadline), Paltrow said: “To be honest, I stopped watching them at some point. I’ve never seen Endgame. I can’t keep track of who’s what. But I probably should at some point.”

Paltrow first played Pepper Potts opposite Robert Downey Jr. in 2008’s Iron Man, the first film in the MCU. In comparison to later Marvel projects, Paltrow said filming the first Iron Man was “like doing an independent film”.

“The first film we did was very different from the rest because the studio didn’t think it was going to be a big hit,” Paltrow said. “They hired Jon Favreau to direct who was great. And they hired Robert Downey Jr., who was unhireable at the time. His career was at a very low point.”

She added: “We improvised almost every scene of that movie. We would write scenes in the morning in Jon’s trailer. It was like doing an independent movie. Then the movie was such a huge hit that then we didn’t make them like that anymore.”

Aside from appearances in Avengers: Endgame and Netflix series The Politician, Paltrow has largely been on an acting hiatus since 2017. She’s spent the last few years developing her wellness brand, Goop.

Last month, Paltrow revealed the one actor who could possibly bring her out of retirement. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: “It would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job.

“But I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back.”