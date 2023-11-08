Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed there is only one film star who could get her out of retirement and convince her to make another film.

Paltrow, 51, had an acting career spanning almost three decades, with credits in movies from Great Expectations to Iron Man. For her role in the 1998 romance movie, Shakespeare In Love, Paltrow won the Oscar for Best Actress among many other awards.

However, in recent years, she has taken a hiatus from acting, aside from a brief appearance in Marvel‘s Avengers: Endgame in 2019, subject to Marvel’s requirements.

Speaking to Bazaar in 2020, the Seven actor said: “When I was acting I really burned myself out. When the flywheel kicked in, I was doing three to five movies a year.”

She continues: “I really got to the point where even the little things, like sitting in the van going to set, getting your makeup touch-ups and everything – I really don’t know that I can bear it.”

However, Paltrow has confessed that there is one actor who could convince her to return to the screen, and it’s her Iron-Man co-star, Robert Downey Jr.

The two played opposite each other as Pepper Potts and Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU hit for over ten years, and through seven movies.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Paltrow shared: “It would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job.” Paltrow has spent the last few years on other ventures, including developing her wellness brand, Goop.

“But I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back,” she said.

Downey Jr., who has received critical acclaim for his supporting roll in the five-star rated Oppenheimer, is rumoured to be among those of the original Avengers cast to return to the MCU in wake of the studio’s box office struggles.