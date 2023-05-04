Gwyneth Paltrow says British press were “so horrible to me” following Oscars win

Gwyneth Paltrow has reflected on her Oscars win in 1999, describing the reaction by British press as being “so horrible”.

Paltrow won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in 1998 film Shakespeare In Love when she was 26-years-old. When accepting the award, she famously broke down in tears while thanking her parents, Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow, who were sitting next to her.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Paltrow said she could feel a “real turn” against her following the win: “I felt a real pivot on that night because I felt like up until that moment everybody was kind of rooting for me in a way.

Advertisement

“And then when I won, it was like too much, and I could feel a real turn.”

When Paltrow was criticised by the media following the public outpour, it was unknown at the time that her father, Bruce, was ill with cancer. He later died in 2002.

“He was really debilitated,” Paltrow said. “It was just this totally overwhelming moment. And, you know, I was 26. I cried and people were so mean about it and I just thought, ‘Wow there’s this big energy shift that’s happening. I think I’m going to have to learn to be less openhearted and much more protective of myself and filter people out better’.”

She added: “I remember I was working in England… and I remember the British press being so horrible to me because I cried. And they didn’t necessarily know that my father was dying of cancer.”

In March, a lawsuit against Paltrow was dismissed after she was found not liable for a ski crash incident in 2016 at a resort in Utah. The jury awarded the actor $1 in damages.

Advertisement

After the trial, Paltrow wrote on Instagram: “I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”