Gwyneth Paltrow says you can “only make so many good” superhero movies

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about Hollywood’s push into superhero movies saying you can “only make so many good” films in that genre.

Paltrow starred as Pepper Potts in the 2008 film Iron Man which kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Robert Downey Jr. as main character Tony Stark. She reprised her role as Potts in Iron Man 2 and Iron Man 3 as well as in other MCU films including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame.

While appearing as the latest guest on First We Feast’s Hot Ones hosted by Sean Evans, the actress was asked about her opinion on director Cord Jefferson’s recent Oscar speech.

Jefferson won the best-adapted screenplay award for his film American Fiction and pleaded with Hollywood saying: “Instead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies,” in his acceptance speech.

“I absolutely understand where he’s coming from,” Paltrow said. “You want the best chance to have a strong ROI. People put a lot of money into these things and they want them to be profitable.”

She continued: “But if I look at the industry as a whole, this big push into superhero movies … you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original, and yet they’re still always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point of view.”

Paltrow shared that she started her acting career by doing “mid-budget movies” adding that she looks back and believes that some of the films she was in back in the 90s wouldn’t be made today.

“You get more diversity of art when there is less at stake and people can express their true voice and make a film the way they want to make it. Those are generally the more resonant ones,” she said.

Last year, Paltrow took part in a Q&A with her fans on Instagram and shared that her time with Marvel was probably over because “why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man?”

In other MCU news, Nicolas Cage has recently confirmed that he’s in talks to star in the live-action Spider-Man Noir TV series.